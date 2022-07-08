Majority of PEP students placed at preferred schools

Some 87 per cent of students who sat the Primary Exit Profile (PEP) have been placed in a school of their choice.

The remaining 13 percent have been placed at schools near their primary school or home address.

Individual results will be available on the parent portal online, beginning at 4:00 p.m. today.

Minister of Education Fayval Williams said some 36,078 students across Jamaica were registered to sit PEP but two percent or 786 students were absent on examination days.

At a press conference to announce the results of the examination this morning, Williams said due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this cohort did not sit the grade four or five PEP assessments.

Further, students only completed two of three grade six assessments - Ability Test in March and Curriculum Based Test in April.

Williams said it was difficult to compare the 2022 results to previous years as the sittings were varied.

