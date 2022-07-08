Man killed in Nannyville shootout with police

A man was shot dead during an alleged confrontation with the police in Nannyville Gardens, St Andrew on Friday evening.

The deceased's identity has not been released.

He was reportedly travelling in a white Toyota Mark X motorcar with three other men when they were signal to stop by the police.

The men alighted from the vehicle and reportedly opened fire at the officers.

The cops responded and after the shooting, the man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

He later died.

Head of the St Andrew Central Police Division, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, said the other men escaped.

The police say three handguns were recovered from the scene.

- Roxroy McLean

