Motorists encouraged to get T-Tag to benefit from reduced toll rates

Amid outcries against the pending rate increases for Highway 2000, the operator is encouraging motorists to get the T-Tag to benefit from lower rates.

The reduced rates apply at the Portmore and Spanish Town toll roads with no such benefit to users at the Vineyards and May Pen toll plazas.

The lower rates are applied after the 10th trip and are available to class one and class two vehicles, with class three being excluded from the offer.

The new toll rates on Highway 2000 take effect tomorrow.

The operator says the T-Tag will serve to be beneficial to frequent users such as public passenger operators.

“At Portmore, drivers currently pay $290 for a class 1 passage and $470 for a class 2 passage. But if they get a T-Tag they would end up paying $288 for class 1 and $468 for class 2 passages for every trip after their 10th each week,” explains Ivan Anderson, Managing Director of TransJamaican Highway Limited, developer of Highway 2000.

Anderson went on to explain that the 10th weekly trip is free for T-Tag customers at Portmore.

“We want our customers to be aware of all the discounts available to them. For example, taxi drivers and others who use the Portmore leg of the highway frequently can get back the full value of their 10th trip for the week between each Saturday and Friday which would effectively make that trip free. This is another benefit of using the T-Tag.”

Class 1 and class 2 drivers who use the Spanish Town leg of the Highway with a T-Tag also get back the full value of their 10th trip between each Saturday and Friday.

They also get a 10% rebate for each additional trip within that weekly period.

