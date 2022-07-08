Municipalities to get $140 million for hurricane preparedness

The Government will be providing $140 million for drain cleaning and other mitigation exercises for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The disclosure was made by Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Desmond McKenzie, on Thursday while addressing a disaster preparedness town hall in Rocky Point, Clarendon.

“We are going to be making available the funds to the municipalities. We are going to be providing $140 million to shore up our state of readiness for the hurricane season,” McKenzie said.

He said it is expected that once disbursed, the funds will be managed effectively.

“I have already met with the mayors, and I have said… there can be no excuse. We are providing the resources and I am expecting that we will see the results of the resources that we are providing for the municipal corporations right across the country,” he added.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Each municipal corporation is responsible for the management of drains, gullies and parochial roads within the parish and maintaining them.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.