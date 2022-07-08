PNP caretaker Zulieka Jess deemed ineligible for vice president race

The Executive Committee of the People's National Party (PNP) has deemed Central Clarendon caretaker Zulieka Jess ineligible to enter the race for vice president.

The party states that its Constitution stipulates that to be nominated the individuals “….must have had membership in the party for a minimum five year period, be a member of a Recognized Constituency Committee, Regional Management Committee or NEC Member and must have at least twenty four members signing their nomination papers, twelve of whom must be current members of the National Executive Council from at least three Regions.”

It says a review of the records found that Jess' direct membership was suspended since no payment had been made since 2018 and her direct membership was then superseded and came to an end by her becoming a group member.

However, her group subsequently went into abeyance, it noted.

The PNP says Jess' membership is now provisional on account of her group being re-registered on January 31, 2022.

In these circumstances, the legal advice received is that payments made at the time of nomination cannot retroactively revive her direct membership, the party stated.

“On this basis, Cde. Jess' eligibility for nomination for vice president was placed before the Executive Committee, which voted as follows:

• Yes (Cde Jess is eligible) – 1 member

• No (Cde Jess is ineligible) – 35 members

• Abstain – 2 members

• Four comrades did not vote for any of the options”

The party says it looks forward to Jess' continued work in the PNP as there are many other opportunities to serve and it looks forward to discussing these with her.

