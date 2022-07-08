Police seeking to locate family of murder victim Andrew Lee Pryce

The police are seeking to locate the family of Andrew Lee Pryce, who was murdered on Lonsdale Avenue in St Andrew in January.

They say investigators have concluded their probe and want to release Pryce's body to his relatives.

But they have been unable to do so because no one has come forward.

Pryce was shot on Wednesday, January 05 by unknown assailants while sitting in a Mitsubishi motor car.

He was assisted to the hospital by the police, where he was pronounced dead.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

During the investigation, the body was stored at a government-contracted funeral home.

However, the investigation has since concluded and detectives are now ready to hand the body over to the family, but none can be located.

The police are now appealing to his family to contact the Half-Way Tree Police at 876-926-8185 or the police 119 number.

In addition, persons who know the Pryce family and can assist the police to locate or contact them are asked to call the Half-Way Tree Police immediately.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.