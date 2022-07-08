Portland man dies at hospital following gun attack

The police in Portland are searching for gunmen who carried out an attack on a man along Nuttal Road in Port Antonio last night.

No motive has been established for the shooting.

Twenty-nine-year-old Roshane Golding succumbed to his injuries in hospital while being treated.

The police report that about 7:40 Golding was on his way home when he was pounced upon by gunmen who opened fire, hitting him several times.

He reportedly managed to escape the gunmen through bushes and subsequently made his way to the nearby Port Antonio Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He later died.

The police are appealing to anyone with information on the shooting to come forward.

This is the sixth murder to be recorded in Portland since the start of the year.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.