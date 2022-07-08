Prisoner shot while attempting to flee custody at KPH

A male prisoner who attempted to escape custody this morning at the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) was shot and injured by the police.

The prisoner reportedly asked to use the bathroom and while inside the facility he jumped from the window.

He was chased and shot by a policeman.

The prisoner is now nursing gunshot wounds at the hospital.

The police's Corporate Communications Unit confirmed the incident.

The Gleaner has been reliably informed that the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has been notified of the incident.

A team has been dispatched to the scene.

More information to come.

- Andre Williams

