Security guard shot dead at St Catherine gas station

A security guard was shot dead at a gas station in Angels, St Catherine on Friday evening.

He has been identified as 35-year-old Edward Willock of Benbow District in Guy's Hill in the parish.

The incident occurred around 8:50 p.m., the police's Corporate Communications Unit said.

The guard was on duty at the station.

It's alleged that a Toyota Allion motorcar drive up and three men exited, two of whom were allegedly armed with guns.

They later opened fire on the guard.

Willock died on the spot.

The shooters escaped.

- Rasbert Turner

