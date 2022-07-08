Shock and mourning following passing of JLP councillor Cleon Francis

Olivia Brown, Gleaner Writer

Shock and mourning have taken over the parish of Manchester following today's passing of Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) councillor Cleon Francis.

Francis, councillor for the Knockpatrick division in the Manchester Central constituency, had reportedly been ailing for some time.

Mayor of Mandeville, Donovan Mitchell said he is saddened by Francis' passing.

"I'm still in shock. I thought he was getting better," Mitchell told The Gleaner this afternoon.

"When Councillor Francis joined the Manchester Municipal Corporation he sat beside me and he would ask me questions as to how does he approach certain things. He's a great guy and an affable person. I'm gonna miss him," added Mitchell after expressing condolences to Francis' family.

Francis was the only sitting JLP councillor in the Manchester Central constituency.

Member of Parliament Rhoda Moy Crawford said she is devastated by his passing.

She said Francis, whom she referred to as 'Pancho,' was a reliable and ardent supporter.

"I'm totally devastated. My heart is broken into one million pieces. Pancho was our tower of strength. It's just total devastation...it's a major shocker."

Crawford described Francis as a sociable representative who worked relentlessly to serve the people of Manchester.

She asserted the late councillor as a hardworking, committed, and fierce leader.

"In serving the people, it didn't matter whether people were supporters of the JLP, the PNP [People's National Party] or had no affiliation, it didn't matter. Pancho served everyone, and outside of the actual politically duties, Pancho was always doing some family event, and from his own pocket he does quite a number of back-to-school treats, fun days, round robins, and even now he's in the middle of a football league," Crawford told The Gleaner.

According to Crawford, Francis, a businessman, made stellar contributions to Manchester, having provided jobs for several people.

