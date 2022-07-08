Taxi operator found dead inside car in Seaview Gardens

A taxi operator was shot and killed last night on Red Sea Drive in Seaview Gardens in St Andrew.

He has been identified as 61-year-old Paul 'Tony' Allen.

The police report that around 10:30 p.m. explosions were heard in the area.

Following checks, Allen was found slumped over the steering wheel of a grey Toyota Probox motor car along a roadway.

The body reportedly had what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Investigations are ongoing.

- Andre Williams

