Two in custody for killing of Manchester teen

Two suspects are in police custody in relation to the murder of 15-year-old student Vesteroy Sinclair.

Sinclair was shot dead during a robbery and home invasion in Turner Top district in Manchester last Saturday night.

Head of the Manchester Police, Deputy Superintendent Lloyd Darby told The Gleaner that the suspects were held the same night the teen was murdered and that charges are expected to be laid soon.

It is reported that about 9:00 p.m., Sinclair heard screams coming from his mother's shop, ran to investigate and was shot.

The parish of Manchester has recorded increases in murders and robberies since the start of the year.

Up to July 6, the parish has seen an 85.7 per cent rise in homicides, having recorded a total of 26 murders compared to the 14 seen during the corresponding period last year.

Robberies are up by 24.5 per cent, moving from 49 in 2021 to 61 this year.

- Olivia Brown

