UPDATE | Police probing death of 10-yo boy in Harbour View

The Harbour View Police in Kingston are investigating the death of a 10-year-old boy, whose body was found on Friday.

The communications arm of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) confirmed the development.

But it had no further details.

The boy was found and rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead, the sub-officer in charge of the Harbour View Police Station to The Gleaner.

He was discovered in an old refrigerator near a concrete factory in the east Kingston community, a resident claimed.

Head of the Kingston Eastern Division Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Tommilee Chambers said she was aware of “an incident” but was still gathering information.

“My crime officer informed me that some persons (police) left to speak with the father. Until I get some confirmation then I would be able to," Chambers said.

More details to come.

- Andre Williams

