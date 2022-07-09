Bedward Gardens thugs stage gun salute for US burial of gangster 'Ray Dog'

Thugs in the community of Bedward Gardens in St Andrew staged an illegal gun salute on Friday to recognise the burial of their crony 'Ray Dog' in New York.

Residents in neighboring communities cowered in fear thinking it was a shootout.

The salute lasted for several minutes, The Gleaner understands.

"When mi hear the barrage of shot I thought it was a shootout but a Ray Dog di youth dem a pay respect to. He was a leader for them and him was in America for a good while," said a resident from Bedward Gardens, which is also known as "River".

Raymond Francis, 38, was reportedly an influential resident from the community, who was killed in Queens, New York on June 19.

He was cut down in a hail of bullets. Two other men, both 32, were shot in that incident, FOX 5 New York has reported.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video and a 28-year-old man has since been arrested.

A comment has been sought from Commanding officer for the St Andrew Central Police Division Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth.

A senior officer said the police were aware of Friday's explosions and the killing of Francis overseas, however they did not know the former don was being buried that day.

An investigation has been launched.

For years, the police have publicly said Bedward Gardens has been hard to police because of the terrain.

