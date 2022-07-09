Hernia cases dominate surgery backlog in public hospitals

ONE-THIRD OF the backlog of over 6,000 surgery cases in public hospitals across the island is persons suffering from hernia-based problems who are in dire need of elective surgery.

This amounts to 2,000 persons with hernias who require surgery, but Health Minister Dr Christopher Tufton said the increased pressure on the public healthcare system because of COVID-related complications diverted resources and created the backlog.

“We have 2,000 hernia cases right now that are backed up over the last two years, six months and over. People waiting in pain every day ‘til di Panadol can’t work’ to get that treatment which they cannot afford in the private health facility for whatever reason,” Tufton revealed.

“It’s obvious. COVID caused us to impose significant restrictions on [the] movement of people; caused us to restrict, too, the elective activities; elective surgeries. [So] people who had a hernia [continue to suffer], which won’t kill you, not immediately anyway, but it is a pain and suffering for an extended period,” he added.

In May, Tufton had said the Government intends to clear most of the backlog of surgeries in the public health system by conducting 1,000 operations over the next 10 months.

The health minister, who gave the update during the official ceremony for the adoption of the Port Royal Health Centre on Thursday, said the Government has also enlisted the support of the diaspora, who have made significant donations to the healthcare system.

“We made that pitch and I am heartened by the responses so far. The key pitch is to bring diaspora members into Jamaica; operating theatre nurses who, many were trained here, went abroad largely for economic purposes, but maintained their strong connection and they want to help. They want to be a part of us and we have invited them to come and we will work with them to help us to clear the over 6,000 backlog of surgeries,” Tufton explained.

He insisted that, although there are issues concerning the infrastructure of public health institutions, including operating theatres coming under stress because of a lack of resources, the shortage of specialised healthcare professionals is having a bigger impact on the delivery of patient care.

For example, Tufton explained that Jamaica does not have the requisite number of operating theatre nurses to match with surgeons in operating theatres.

“We have to be more in-tuned. We have to adjust our mindset to working with others to solve the problems that we face. Humanity will be better off,” Tufton argued.

“What I would be disappointed with is resistance here on the local front, whether it is by operatives in the health system or outside, to that kind of partnership to solve the problem of Jamaicans who are suffering for the last year and a half,” he said.

