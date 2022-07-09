Man shot dead minutes after woman murdered in Kingston reprisal - police

The police believe that a man was shot dead in central Kingston on Saturday morning in a reprisal over the murder of a woman minutes earlier in the area.

The incidents occurred some time between 10:30 and 10:35, based on preliminary reports.

Commander officer for the Kingston Central Police Division, Superintendent Berisford Williams, said the shooting incidents are being treated as gang related.

"We are suspecting that the man being killed was a reprisal for the first, but we are not concretely sure," he said.

The woman has been identified as Sandy Walker of a Text Lane address in the area.

According to the police, Walker was on her way to a shop at the intersection of Price Lane and North Street when she was shot several times.

She died on the spot.

Minutes later, auto body repairman Kanhoy Whithorne, was at his Text Lane home when a group of men armed with guns reportedly entered and shot him.

He was transported to the Kingston Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

- Roxroy McLean

