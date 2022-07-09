Monkeypox patient fled hospital isolation 'to enjoy' Jamaica vacation

The monkeypox patient who fled the May Hospital in Clarendon on Saturday reportedly said he wanted to "enjoy" his vacation in Jamaica.

“He said that he is not going to spend so much money to come here and not enjoy himself and he told them (other patients) that by 10 a.m. he was gonna leave the hospital and he has already called his ride,” said a healthcare worker at the hospital who was not authorised to speak on the matter.

“He is selfish and stay bad and he is inconsiderate,” added the official, fuming.

The Health Ministry confirmed that the man jumped through a window at the hospital some time after noon and left in a waiting motorcar.

It's the first case of the contagious virus detected on the island.

Tufton advised the country on July 6.

He said the man went to the public health system on July 5, having arrived on the island five days earlier from the United Kingdom.

He is reminding the public that the disease is contagious and to be on the look out.

Be he is urging persons not to harm the man.

"The solution is not to try to apprehend or engage in any confrontation with any individual having these symptoms. The best thing is to call the police or the parish health authority," he told The Gleaner.

Monkeypox is a viral disease that can be transmitted from person to person.

Symptoms include fever, intense headache, swelling of the lymph nodes, back pain, muscle ache, lack of energy, and/or rash.

The incubation period is between five and 21 days

- Cecelia Campbell-Livingston

