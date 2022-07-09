One killed, five injured as shooting erupts at Sandy Park party in St Andrew

The police are seeking the public's help to locate several men who were involved in a shootout Saturday morning that left one person dead and at least five others injured at a party in Sandy Park, St Andrew.

The identity of the deceased person has not been obtained.

Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, who heads the St Andrew Central Police Division, says the party was in full swing when patrons suddenly heard explosions.

"Some altercation developed between men in attendance and some gunshots started to fire. I can't say from what source, or who [was] present. But people ran and then it continued in another section in the community where persons were shot," he told The Gleaner.

Nesbeth has issued an appeal to witnesses.

"We are working assiduously at it and, of course, we need the assistance of those very people to assist us because they were all there together to see who would have done this," he said.

The Sandy Park incident was one of at least two fatal shootings recorded in the division overnight.

Two men killed were in an alleged shootout with the police in Nannyville Gardens on Friday evening.

They've been identified as 26-year-old Prince Davis and Oraine Lee, 36.

The Independent Commission of Investigations has also launched a probe into the incident in which two other men were injured.

Forty-one persons have been murdered in the division between January 1 to July 6, according to statistics obtained from the Jamaica Constabulary Force. The figure is similar to the number recorded over the corresponding period for 2021.

- Roxroy McLean

