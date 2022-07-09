Tristan Dillon Foundation changing lives one initiative at a time

Tristan Dillon was diagnosed with stage four colon cancer and, instead of succumbing to the fear that such a diagnosis would undoubtedly bring, he decided to utilise his resources in service to others. He founded the Tristan Dillon Foundation to help others who are facing battles in their daily lives. The foundation’s mission is to help people gain faith, hope and courage to overcome circumstances that they may be undergoing, and provide support and assurance that they are not alone in their battles.

According to Dawnette Westcarr-Dillon, numerous individuals and organisations in Jamaica and the United States have benefited from these interventions. “The organisation has helped individuals in shelters through its annual toy drive in collaboration with the MAHS NY Chapter, private clients, here in the United States and in Jamaica, students through our annual scholarship programmes, and the donation of time, clothes and food annually,” Westcarr-Dillon said.

One of the foundation’s latest projects was the recent launch of a breakfast feeding programme at the Chester Castle All-Age School in Hanover. The idea for the breakfast programme was spawned following the school’s Christmas programme that saw the distribution of gifts to the students.

“We shared in the distribution and we saw the need to further the partnership. A discussion took place and the breakfast programme was cited as a priority. We got on board and plans were put in place, under the supervision of the school’s guidance counsellor. We have been serving over 50 children each morning, and they are happy and grateful for the support,” Westcarr-Dillon said.

According to Ashanti Hudson, head girl at Chester Castle All-Age School, many of the students do not live in the school district, and travel for long hours to get to school. “We have to travel; it means we have to get up early. By the time we are ready, our drive is waiting, we have to hurry. Most times our breakfast is not ready and for some of us breakfast is not available at home,” Hudson said.

“Coming to school and receiving the delicious scrambled eggs, sausages, warm Milo, cheese, bread, sometimes cereal or porridge and fruits, wow, that gives us the energy, zeal and stamina to face the challenges of the day,” she added.

The breakfast programme was conducted successfully as a joint venture with the Willis and Thermutus Christie Foundation.

Additionally, the Tristan Dillon Foundation, also assists individuals from the Ebenezer Church, Good Shepherd, and the St Raymonds High School for Boys.

Westcarr-Dillon said the resources for the foundation are acquired through fundraising efforts, including annual basketball tournaments, family Bingo nights, annual dinner dance galas, and the sale of merchandise under the Admire Life Brand.

“It is a great feeling to give back by donating your time, funds or resources to a project where you can actually see the results and the impact,” Wetcarr-Dillon said.

keisha.hill@gleanerjm.com