UPDATE | Men killed in Nannyville shootout with police identified

Two men killed in an alleged shootout with the police in Nannyville Gardens, St Andrew on Friday have been identified.

The Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has also launched a probe into the incident in which two other men were injured.

The deceased are 26-year-old Prince Davis and Oraine Lee, 36, INDECOM said in a statement Saturday.

The shooting involved officers assigned to the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime (CTOC) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The CTOC officers were on enquiries in the Nannyville Gardens community, when they were allegedly engaged in gunfire by men exiting a vehicle, INDECOM said, citing reports from the police.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Early reports obtained by The Gleaner said the men were travelling in a white Toyota Mark X motorcar and when signalled to stop by the cops, they alighted and started shooting at the officers.

The police officers responded by firing in the direction of the men.

The injured men were transported to hospital where two were pronounced dead and two others are being treated, INDECOM said.

Three guns were reportedly recovered from the scene.

INDECOM says it has processed the scene and collected forensic exhibits to include the three recovered firearms as well as the weapons of the officers.

Vehicles that were damaged in the incident will be processed.

The agency says its investigative team has received initial accounts of the incident from the police officers involved. The CTOC personnel were also served with notices to provide statements and attend the office of the Commission to be interviewed.

INDECOM says its investigation is still at the earliest stage of the enquiry. It is encouraging persons to share any information regarding the incident by contacting the Commission's Head Office at (876)968-8875 or citizens can send information, photos or videos to INDECOM's official whatsapp at (876)553-5555.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.