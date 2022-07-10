Duncan Sutherland re-elected president of PNP Women's Movement

Businesswoman Patricia Duncan Sutherland has been re-elected president of the People's National Party (PNP) Women's Movement, pledging to push harder for the legalisation of abortion in Jamaica and implementation of the Sexual Harassment Act.

Duncan Sutherland, who is the organisation's fifth head, was re-elected at the group's annual conference on Sunday.

The full executive for the coming year includes five vice presidents: Esther Wauchope, Patricia Morgan, Tiara Murray, Keisha Phillips and Joyce Perry-Jacobs. The general secretary is Patricia Elliot.

“We have a lot of work to do around the right to choose because we do believe that women should have the right to choose whether they carry a pregnancy to full term or not and we also want to advocate for a paternity leave act," Duncan Sutherland told The Gleaner.

The question of abortion rights has stirred much discussion in recent weeks especially after United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, a constitutional ruling that guaranteed abortion rights for women for almost 50 years.

Abortion is largely illegal in Jamaica but in recent years, calls for changes have intensified with even lawmakers now publicly backing removal of restrictions. Opposition from the very influential Christian community has remained unmoved.

Despite the paternity leave debate receiving some attention in recent years, limited progress has also been achieved in terms of introducing legislation to encourage the practice.

Duncan Sutherland believes that this should be legislative priority as fathers play a crucial role as “partners” in the raising of children.

Her movement says it will also push for an increase in the number of social workers in communities plagued by violence.

“We will continue to advocate for an army of social workers, because an army of police and soldiers alone cannot solve the crime problem in Jamaica, cannot stop violence against children…What we have now is not working for us,” the president said.

Duncan Sutherland, who was recently appointed as deputy opposition spokesperson for gender, culture and social transformation, said the Women's Movement will also play a more active role in supporting families impacted by food insecurity.

The move comes amid rising prices for basic goods and services and the publication last week of a global food report that said an estimated two million Jamaicans, or more than two-thirds of the population, are unable to afford a healthy diet.

Duncan Sutherland said the organisation will throw its support behind the PNP's proposal to roll back the gas tax in light of the rising costs of basic commodities.

Duncan Sutherland is chairperson of the JMMB Joan Duncan Foundation and daughter of the late co-founder Joan Duncan, the architect of what's now the JMMB Group - one of Jamaica's leading financial institutions.

She has lost past bids to represent Clarendon South Eastern in Parliament.

The PNP Women's Movement has been criticised in the past for being soft on PNP figures who have been accused of sexist and misogynistic remarks.

- David Salmon

