Man charged in Old Harbour killing remanded

Andrew Williams, the man charged in the June fatal shooting of a bystander and injury of another near a bus park in Old Harbour, St Catherine, was remanded following a court appearance on Friday.

Williams, also known 'Pang', is answering to charges of murder, illegal possession of firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, shooting with intent and wounding with intent.

He appeared before the St Catherine Parish Court where he was ordered to remain in custody until his next court date on July 28 before the Corporate Area Gun Court.

It's alleged that about 8 a.m. on June 15, William's shot two bystanders near the bus park in Old Harbour.

The men were taken to hospital where one man was admitted and Douglas pronounced dead.

Williams was later held by the police in Old Harbour.

- Rasbert Turner

