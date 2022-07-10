The Pinnocks – 53 years and still going strong

Levi and Inez Pinnock are celebrating 53 years of marriage and they are thanking God that both their bishops encouraged them to explore a marital relationship.

Sharing on the union, Inez said she did not have a conversation with Levi, but the bishop for the church – Church of God of Prophecy in Pennants, Clarendon – she was attending at the time told her Levi was the one for her.

Similarly, Levi, who was living in Seven Ground, Crofts Hill, was also encouraged by his bishop to explore a union with Inez.

Inez, whose mother went to England, was at home taking care of the younger children. After her Bishop approached her about Levi, she told him she could not commit until she spoke with her mother.

“I consulted her and she said I should go ahead, so my bishop and Levi’s bishop consulted and we came together,” she shared with Family and Religion, noting that her days weres not like modern times where young people dated and decided that they found their true love.

She said the minister saw him and thought he would be a good person for her.

Fifty-three years after saying their I-dos, the Pinnocks are convinced there was no mistake and they are in fact thankful that the decision was made for them.

“It was God’s plan, the Lord bless us with five children and I am glad, they went through college. She is a nice little lady, she looks after me very much,” Levi gushed as he sent his wife one of those special stares.

Like most couples, they said conflicts sometimes raised their ugly heads, but they did not allow that to affect their relationship.

“At times we will have some disagreement, but we have to agree to disagree, because we can’t hold out anything long,” Inez shared. She said if on the rare occasion there is some misunderstanding, when she walks by him in the home, she would give him “one of those stares” and he would smile – everything forgotten.

Levi, in agreement, said, “That is my darling, she have to kiss me too!”

Levi who is 82 and Inez 76 are both committed Christians actively engaged in ministry. They go near and far to pray with those who are sick. They are also active in the community as a couple impacting lives.

On Saturday, June 26 they were recognised for their service at a special function at the Crofts Hill Baptist Church hosted by One Connection Group.

For them, there is nothing more special than working together and if they have one thing to share in making their union work it is to have faith, keep believing and be humble.