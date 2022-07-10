Second taxi operator murdered in Seaview Gardens

Another taxi operator has been shot dead in the community of Seaview Gardens in St Andrew.

A woman was injured in the incident that occurred about 11 p.m. on Saturday night.

The deceased has been identified as Dwayne Coke, of a Seaview Gardens address.

Coke and the woman were seated in his car when they were pounced upon by armed men, reports say.

Shots were fired into the vehicle and both occupants were injured.

Coke drove from Seaview Gardens in an apparent attempt to reach the Kingston Public Hospital but he lost control of the vehicle and crashed along Marcus Garvey Drive.

He succumbed to his injures while the woman was admitted in serious condition.

The St Andrew South Police are investigating.

On Thursday 61-year-old Paul “Tony” Allen of a Genelle Avenue, St. Jago West, Spanish Town address was shot and killed in his car on Red Sea Drive in Seaview Gardens.

- Andre Williams

