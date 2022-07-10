Sun | Jul 10, 2022

Shop operator, man shot dead in St Thomas

Published:Sunday | July 10, 2022 | 10:04 AM
The two were in a Subaru motorcar in their community of Soho Hill when they were attacked. 

A man and a shop operator were shot dead in Seaforth, St Thomas on Saturday night. 

They have been identified as forty-one-year-old Germaine Jeffrey and Denise Bell, 50, the police's Corporate Communications Unit said. 

The incident happened around 10:25. 

They were pronounced dead at hospital.

Investigations are ongoing. 

The police had initially identified the man as a taxi driver but his family has disputed that report.

- Ainsworth Morris 

