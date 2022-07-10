Taxi driver, shop operator shot dead in St Thomas

A taxi driver and a shop operator were shot dead in Seaforth, St Thomas on Saturday night.

They have been identified as forty-one-year-old Germaine Jeffrey and Denise Bell, 50, the police's Corporate Communications Unit said.

The incident happened around 10:25.

The two were in a Subaru motorcar in their community of Soho Hill when they were attacked.

They were pronounced dead at hospital.

Investigation are ongoing.

- Ainsworth Morris

