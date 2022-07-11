21-year-old call centre manager dies in Ochi crash

Twenty-one-year-old Odane Fisher, a call centre manager at Ibex Ocho Rios, died in a motor vehicle along the Ocho Rios bypass last Thursday morning.

Fisher, who was originally from Kingston, was residing at Fern Grove in the resort town at the time of his passing.

The Gleaner team visited Fisher’s residence and was informed that he had been living there alone for about a year. Up to press time, efforts to reach his relatives in Kingston were unsuccessful.

The police reported that Fisher was driving a 2007 Nissan Bluebird motor car along the Ocho Rios bypass at around 2:50 a.m. when he lost control and crashed into a utility pole.

He was taken to the St Ann’s Bay Regional Hospital where he was pronounced dead.