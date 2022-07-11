Dancehall producer Shab Don heads to court tomorrow for bribery charges

A bail application is to be made for popular music producer Linval 'Shab Don' Thompson Jr, when he returns to the St James Parish Court on July 26 on three counts of murder charges.

The producer, who was implicated in a triple murder in Rose Heights, St James, was remanded in custody when he made his first appearance on June 22.

He is charged for the shooting deaths of 27-year-old Chadwell Frazer, otherwise called 'Bomb Brain' or 'Chad'; 24-year-old Chamario 'Chippy' Calvin; and 26-year-old Toniann 'Too Fly' Reid.

The men were shot dead at a birthday party on Marl Road in Rose Heights on May 25.

Thompson was arrested by police in June during a targeted operation in the St. Catherine South police division following preliminary investigations into several incidents.

In the meantime, he is to appear in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court tomorrow on a bribery charge.

In that case, he is accused of offering $2 million to a policeman to remove an illegal firearm from his motorcar before it was searched by the police.

Thompson, who was charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition in relation to the said illegal weapon, was, however, freed of the gun charges in April.

Attorney-at-law Donahue Martin is representing Thompson.

- Tanesha Mundle

