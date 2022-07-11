Tue | Jul 12, 2022

Former Ferncourt principal dies

Sharon Kelly-Stair, former principal of Ferncourt High School in Claremont, St Ann.

Former principal of Ferncourt High School in Claremont, St Ann, Sharon Kelly-Stair, has died. 

The Gleaner has been unable to ascertain the circumstances surrounding her passing. 

Kelly-Stair joined the teaching staff of Ferncourt in 1977 as a history teacher and from there moved through the ranks to head of the social sciences department, then vice principal, acting principal from 1981-1986 and principal from 1987-1993. 

In August 1993, Kelly-Stair was appointed the first director of the National Council on Education. 

- Carl Gilchrist

