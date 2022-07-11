Four persons killed at grave digging in Westmoreland

A shooting and a freak accident led to the death of four persons in Jerusalem Mountain in Westmoreland on Sunday night.

Reports are that at about 9:00 pm during a grave-digging affair, gunmen attacked and shot to death Hanover farmer, Hopeton Stewart, who had just switched on the ignition to his Toyota Voxy.

With his foot still on the accelerator and his body slumped over the steering wheel, the vehicle slammed into a crowd of bystanders, killing three persons and hospitalising one.

Dead are 49-year-old Roselyn Shearer-Grant, a vendor of a Lances River address in Hanover; a woman by the name of Denise Richards; and an unidentified man.

Richard's daughter, Camille, who was also hit, is in hospital in serious condition.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The Westmoreland police are investigating the incident.

- Janet Silvera

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.