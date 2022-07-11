St Mary wanted man surrenders

A St Mary man who is wanted for murder has surrendered to the police, his lawyer has confirmed.

Attorney-at-law Donovan Collins said he accompanied his client, Sadray Burry, to the Islington Police Station in St Mary today.

Collins said Burry, also called 'Burry Bwoy', was handed over to the police "in good physical condition".

"I am expecting the police to question him without delay, as they will only have 24 hours to charge or release him," he said, alluding to a habeas corpus application.

Burry was placed on the police wanted list in January.

Investigators say he is wanted in connection with the shooting death of Randy Thompson on May 5 last year in Friendship District, Islington.

- Livern Barrett

