Businessman shot and injured in Manchester

A businessman was shot and injured in the community of New Forest in Manchester on Monday evening.

About 8:30 p.m., a lone gunman approached a group of patrons in the area and opened fire, the police say.

It was later discovered that the businessman was shot.

He has been hospitalised.

Details of his injury are not available at this time.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.