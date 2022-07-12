Businessman shot and injured in Manchester
Published:Tuesday | July 12, 2022 | 7:57 AM
A businessman was shot and injured in the community of New Forest in Manchester on Monday evening.
About 8:30 p.m., a lone gunman approached a group of patrons in the area and opened fire, the police say.
It was later discovered that the businessman was shot.
He has been hospitalised.
Details of his injury are not available at this time.
