Colleagues of slain St Catherine policeman in disbelief

Colleagues of Inspector Enroy Madourie who was found dead in his car at his gate are in disbelief.

Madourie had what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

His colleagues said when he did not turn up for duty on Monday, his being killed was not on their minds.

He lived in the White Water community on the outskirts of Spanish Town in St Catherine.

Deputy Superintendent Elaine Steer said that Madourie should have manned the night shift, which began at 6 p.m., but it was not to be.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

"He should have relieved me but up to 5:30 p.m. we did not make communication," Steer said.

"So after leaving instructions and [then] left, the sad news was what hit home to us. The sadness is palpable as he was a dedicated member who was loved and respected," she noted.

The senior cop described the mood at the Enhanced Security Measures at Twickenham Park in St Catherine, where Madourie worked, as gloomy.

"We are still in disbelief as he was such a dedicated leader. He was always encouraging us to be courteous towards the public. The man was supposed to be here last night.”

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.