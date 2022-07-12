Ferry Police on Mandela Highway closed for renovation

The Ferry Police Station on Mandela Highway in St Catherine has been closed for renovation.

The Jamaica Constabulary Force advised of temporary situation on Tuesday evening.

It says members of the Ferry community and its environs are to direct their concerns and queries to the nearby Duhaney Park Police Station in St Andrew.

That station is located at 3-5 Succliffe Avenue, Kingston 20.

Persons can also use take their issues to the Central Village Police Station.

Last December, the Toll Authority of Jamaica donated $10 million to help renovate the Ferry Police Station's interior and external structures, which are said to be in dire need of repair.

Works slated to be completed included roof repairs; electrical modification; upgrade to existing office and work areas, along with restrooms; improvement of the waiting area; and an overall facelift to the building.

The project was to commence two years prior but had been delayed due to unforeseen circumstances.

Then Transport Minister Robert Montague said the station is one of the most historic ones that the JCF has.

The Ferry Police Station has responsibility for conducting patrol and traffic-enforcement activities along the East-West Highway and the North-South Highway, as well as the Caymanas Special Economic Zone to Mammee Bay in St Ann.

