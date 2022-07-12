Growth & Jobs | Young farmers excel at entrepreneurship

More than 1,000 young farmers are making strides in agriculture with the help of the Jamaica 4-H Club’s Rural Youth Economic Empowerment Programme (RYEEP).

The ‘starter’ entrepreneurship programme gives rural, underserved youth between 18 and 35 years old an opportunity to launch their own agricultural enterprises.

In partnership with the HEART/NSTA Trust, the programme provides training in agricultural best practices, focusing on crop and livestock production. Training and placement coordinator at the Jamaica 4-H Clubs, Bernetta Kerr, told JIS News that with the reality of Jamaica’s high food import bill, programmes like RYEEP are critical for stimulating local food production and expansion of the island’s farming sector.

“The programme aims to increase productivity, reduce the number of unemployed youth through engagement in farming, as well as to increase the readiness of youth farmers through training in agriculture and business management. We also want to create a source of income generation for our rural youth,” she explained. Kerr said the programme is also supported by the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries, especially since the project enhances food security.

Of the 1,059 persons trained, more than 800 received inputs in cash or in the form of agricultural material, such as goats for livestock production or plants for crop production. Kerr said the provision of inputs and guidance are part of how the RYEEP aims to ensure the long-term success of participants.

“The RYEEP starter, which is now in its sixth year of operation, is not just training persons. We monitor them between six months to a year, so that they can get that hand-holding support from us. It doesn’t matter the project or parish they are in,” she said.

“Our beneficiaries are doing very well. Last year, one of our RYEEP participants, Citerina Atkins, was nominated as the CARICOM Youth Farmer for 2021. Also last year, Ms Kateisha Allen was awarded the Prime Minister Youth Award for Excellence in Agriculture and Agro-processing; she, too, was a RYEEP beneficiary. Our 4-H youth farmer champion, Mr Julio Gordon, from the parish of Hanover, he, too, was a RYEEP beneficiary,” she explained.

Meanwhile, persons are being invited to apply to the programme. They can visit any of the 4-H Clubs parish offices islandwide, or they can visit www.jamaica4Hclub.com. “Persons from all parishes are eligible to apply to the RYEEP. We look at other areas for the application, so even though we say rural, you may have persons who have a vested interest, and so they would be given that opportunity as well. This, therefore, applies to rural and peri-urban communities across Jamaica,” Kerr said.