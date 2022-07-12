Man in Beryllium robbery remanded

A man implicated in connection with last month's daring daylight robbery of approximately $22 million from Beryllium couriers was remanded for a bail application on July 21.

The bail hearing date was scheduled on Monday when 37-year-old Omeal 'Kill Quick' Richards made his first appearance in the Gun Court.

The Bray Street, Kingston resident is facing charges of robbery with aggravation, conspiracy to robbery with aggravation, illegal possession of firearm and receiving stolen property.

On Monday when the matter was called up, the court was informed that investigators are trying to obtain CCTV footage of the alleged incident.

As a result, a new mention date was scheduled.

The same date was also fixed for the judge to hear a bail application from Richards' lawyer, Evon Evans.

According to police reports, about 12:10 p.m. on June 8, the employees of Beryllium, formerly Guardsman, were transporting money when their vehicle reportedly developed mechanical problems along Jackson Road in Rollington Town, Kingston.

While fixing the vehicle, a motor car stopped beside them and Richards and another man, armed with guns, exited the vehicle, the police say.

The employees ran in different directions leaving the armoured truck behind.

The assailants fled the scene with approximately $22 million.

Following investigation, Richards was arrested and charged.

