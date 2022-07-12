Paternity, adoptive parental leave coming for public sector workers

The Government is moving to implement changes to family leave for public sector workers.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service Dr Nigel Clarke told a press conference this afternoon that the Holness administration is to increase maternity leave and to introduce paternity leave.

Further, the government wants to provide leave for adoptive parents.

See details below:

* The GOJ intends to update the Public Sector Staff Orders of 2004 to increase maternity leave from 40 days to three calendar months.

* The GOJ intends to update the Public Sector Staff Orders of 2004 to introduce paternity leave, for the first time in the public service, for fathers of newborns, for a specific time and on specific terms to be finalised.

* The GOJ intends to update the Public Sector Staff Orders of 2004 to introduce family leave for adoptive parents who are bringing a new child into the home.

Clarke stated that to give effect to these changes, the appropriate circular will be sent out to members of the public service by September 30, noting that the cost of the new leave entitlements will be made public at a later date.

He said that the effective dates for the leave changes will be indicated in the ministry circular.

Clarke indicated that the government's action came out of the compensation restructure exercise, which reviewed the terms and conditions of service.

He said it is committed to modernising the civil service, which includes restructuring public sector compensation.

The finance minister said the discussions on the details of the compensation restructure with public sector unions and bargaining groups are going well.

