Policeman found dead in St Catherine

The Jamaica Constabulary Force is mourning the shooting death of a police inspector in St Catherine on Tuesday morning.

Dead is Enroy Madourie, a senior member of the team that works on enhanced security measures in the parish.

Reports are that about 1 a.m., the sub-officer was found dead, with a single gunshot wound, inside his motorcar at his gate.

He lived in the White Water community on the outskirts of Spanish Town.

Madourie has been described as a very dedicated policeman.

- Rasbert Turner

