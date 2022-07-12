Upset contract workers protest at hospital

Upset Manpower and Maintenance Services Limited workers assigned at the Spanish Town Hospital in St Catherine today mounted a protest at the facility.

They have accused the company of unfair treatment.

According to them, the company's contract with the hospital is coming to an end and as a result, their employment is being terminated come July 31.

A July 4 letter addressed to a worker, which was shown to The Gleaner, indicated that her job is being terminated in keeping with a clause in her contract.

It was cited that the company reserves the right to end the contract if its engagement with a client at the location where the worker is assigned comes to an end.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Today, the workers claimed that they were told that their termination payments and other sums will not be paid until September.

They argued that the wait is too long given that they have expenses to take care of.

They are demanding that the payments be made sooner.

Efforts to speak with the company's management were unsuccessful.

A supervisor told The Gleaner that the company has no comment at this time, noting that personnel were locked in a meeting with the hospital and the new entity that is expected to take over the contract.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.