Woman's body with hands tied found in Manchester

The body of a woman with its hands bound was found on Bethel Street in Greenvale, Manchester on Tuesday evening.

The woman is yet to be identified.

The body was reportedly discovered some time after 6 p.m. by residents.

They summoned the police.

More details to come.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.