Agriculture Ministry sounds alarm on destructive Giant African Snail pest

The Ministry of Agriculture is alerting the public to be on the lookout for the Giant African Snail pest.

The Ministry says the pest, some times referred to as the Giant African Land Snail, is regarded as one of the most destructive snails in the world, noting that it feeds on over 500 plants.

It further noted that it also feeds on paint and stucco on houses.

In the Caribbean, the pest attacks crops should as cucumber, sweet potato, yam, cabbage, papaya and cocoa.

The agriculture ministry notes that the snail prefers to feed on vegetable seedlings and can survive in many different environments.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Members of the public are being asked not to crush or kill the snails but to report all sightings.

How to make a report

* Call or Whatsapp photos – 876-442-0814.

* RADA: 888-275-7232 or 876-983-2281.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.