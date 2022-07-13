Body of woman found in Manchester identified

The woman whose body was found with the hands and feet bound in Greenvale, Manchester has been identified.

She is 45-year-old Paula Saunders of a Greenvale address.

No motive has been established and no suspect identified.

Residents stumbled upon the body about 8:50 Tuesday morning and summoned the police.

The body was found with its hands and feet bound and covered with pieces of log.

The scene was processed and the body was removed to the morgue.

Investigations are ongoing.

- Olivia Brown

