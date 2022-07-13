Cabbie and passenger shot dead, two others injured in St Andrew attack

Gunmen this morning attacked a taxi along Hilary Avenue off Red Hills Road in St Andrew shooting four persons, two fatally.

A woman and a child are now in hospital.

The deceased are yet to be identified.

The dead are a male taxi driver and a man who was in the front passenger seat.

It is reported that the taxi was travelling along the roadway when it came under heavy gunfire about 8:30.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police were called to the scene.

The area has been cordoned off and traffic diverted.

- Andre Wright

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.