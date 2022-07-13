Cabbie and passenger shot dead, two others injured in St Andrew attack
Published:Wednesday | July 13, 2022 | 11:37 AM
Gunmen this morning attacked a taxi along Hilary Avenue off Red Hills Road in St Andrew shooting four persons, two fatally.
A woman and a child are now in hospital.
The deceased are yet to be identified.
The dead are a male taxi driver and a man who was in the front passenger seat.
It is reported that the taxi was travelling along the roadway when it came under heavy gunfire about 8:30.
The police were called to the scene.
The area has been cordoned off and traffic diverted.
- Andre Wright
