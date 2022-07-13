Church umbrella group calls for prayers to stand up against crime

A call is being made for churches to host special days of prayer as part of an effort to stand against present levels of crime and violence.

The Jamaica Umbrella Groups of Churches says the current situation, particularly murders, is unacceptable to the church and all law-abiding citizens.

The organisation says it stands firmly against all forms of crime and violence and has resolved to provide solutions that will help to transform communities into safe spaces of peace, harmony, and unity.

Against that background, it wants all churches to engage in an initiative called Time of Prayer for the Nation on Saturday, July 30 and Sunday, July 31.

The organisation says church leaders will be asked to insert into the regular schedule of worship, a period of prayer beginning at 10:30 am.

Congregations will be led in offering prayers for the return of peace to troubled communities, the restoration of respect, and the renewal of love in the nation through prayers for the victims of violent crimes, the agencies and institutions which provide support, the justice system and the government.

Churches are also asked to open their doors to allow persons to come and worship, thereby promoting a place to find peace, forgiveness and healing.

