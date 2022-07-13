Man who attacked St James shop owner hit with gun charge

A 23-year-old man has been charged with assault at common law and illegal possession of firearm after allegedly attacking a shop owner in Montego Bay, St. James in June.

Brandon Spence, a labourer of Bogue Hill in the parish, was charged on Tuesday.

Reports from the Barnett Street Police are that the complainant was seated at his shop when a Toyota motorcar drove up and Spence exited and brandished a handgun.

He allegedly pointed it at the complainant and threatened to kill him, according to a statement on Wednesday from the Jamaica Constabulary Force.

The complainant managed to escape unhurt.

A report was made and Spence was pointed out in an identification parade on July 10, and later charged.

His court date is being finalised.

