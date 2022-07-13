NWA constructing bypass for Craig Mill Bridge in Portland

The National Works Agency (NWA) is now undertaking work in the Buff Bay area of Portland in order to make the commute of several residents more assured, especially in inclement weather.

The agency is constructing a detour for the now-closed Craig Mill Bridge that leads to the communities of White Hall and Belvedere.

The works, which commenced at the end of June, are meant to provide a more viable solution than the fording that has been in place since the closure of the bridge.

The temporary ford that has been in existence, to date, has proven challenging for the residents, especially when it rains.

Manager of Communication and Customer Services at the NWA, Stephen Shaw, says that the current works will include the laying of culvert pipes and the use of boulders to create a High Ford.

This feature will make the detour more resilient thus making the road available when there is normal rainfall that may cause minimal flooding.

Shaw says that additional mitigation measures will be employed in the form of a gabion wall and that the road will be completed using Portland cement-based concrete as the final surface.

The project, which is scheduled to be completed at the end of August, is valued at just over $14 million.

