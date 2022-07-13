Search on for Kingston Wharves worker who fell overboard

Kingston Wharves Limited is reporting that a search is on for an employee who fell overboard while performing stevedoring operations aboard a vessel.

The company says the incident happened about 10:05 pm and that rescue protocols were immediately activated.

Further, it says the Coast Guard and Marine Police were contacted to provide search and rescue operations along with private personnel engaged by the company.

Kingston Wharves says search efforts continued this morning, adding that updates will be provided as they become available.

“Our prayers are with our colleague, his family and the wider KWL family at this time difficult time,” said a spokesperson in a statement this morning.

The missing worker is believed to be Scot Bamburry who is from Wood Hall in Clarendon.

When contacted, a Kingston Wharves representative declined to release the identity of the employee noting that steps are being taken to inform key contacts.

However, residents of Wood Hall have reported that they have received word that Bamburry is at the centre of the tragedy.

It was a similar sentiment for his aunt Veronica Rodney, who is overseas, when she spoke with The Gleaner this morning.

“I don't know how I am able to talk to you, I don't know what to say, I don't know what to do, I don't know where to begin,” she said as she tried to hold back her emotions.

Rodney said when her nephew got a job after struggling for a long time, she was happy for him as she knew he had potential.

She said she remains hopeful for a positive outcome.

