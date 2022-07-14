$100,000 reward being offered for return of missing Kingston man
Published:Thursday | July 14, 2022 | 1:38 PM
A reward of $100,000 is being offered for the safe return of 24-year-old Tajae Hylton who has been missing since Wednesday, June 29.
He is of a dark complexion, medium build and is about 5 feet 6 inches tall.
The police say Hylton was last seen at his home on Sirgarny Drive in Kingston around 1 p.m.
His mode of dress at the time he went missing is unknown.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Tajae Hylton is asked to contact the Rockfort Police at 876-922-2941, police 119 emergency number or Crime Stop at 311.
