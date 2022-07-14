Body of missing stevedore Scot Bamburry found

The body of Scot Bamburry, who fell overboard while performing stevedoring operations aboard a vessel on Tuesday night, has been found.

The discovery was made this afternoon in waters near where the 39-year-old disappeared.

The Kingston Wharves Limited had reported that the incident happened about 10:05 p.m. and that rescue protocols were immediately activated.

Further, it said that the Coast Guard and Marine Police were contacted to provide search and rescue operations along with private personnel engaged by the company.

Rescue operations were conducted on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Another search today resulted in the discovery of Bamburry's body.

His death comes months after fulfilling his dream of getting a job in the shipping industry.

The Clarendon native had worked as a car washer before landing his dream job.

"This outcome is not the one we wanted, but KWL is grateful that his recovery will provide some measure of closure," a Kingston Wharves spokesperson said in a statement this afternoon.

"This is a difficult time for our organisation and an especially sad time for Scot’s family. Our prayers are with them and we continue to provide support."

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.