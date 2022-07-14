Boy found wandering in Cross Roads

The Cross Roads Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating the family of a boy who was found wandering in the Cross Roads, Kingston 5 area today.

The child appears to be about nine years old, is of dark complexion, slim build and is about 121 centimetres (four feet) tall.

He does not speak English, and as such could not share details with the police.

The police are appealing to his family to contact the Cross Roads Police at 876-926-6657 or the police 119 number.

